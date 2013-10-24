FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Higher interest rates hurt demand for PulteGroup homes
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 24, 2013 / 11:45 AM / 4 years ago

Higher interest rates hurt demand for PulteGroup homes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N), the No.2 U.S. homebuilder, booked fewer orders for new homes in the third quarter as demand was hurt by a rise in mortgage rates and the threat of a debt default by the U.S. government.

The shortage of ready-to-develop land has also affected PulteGroup and D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N), the largest U.S. homebuilder, more than their peers.

PulteGroup raised prices of its homes as it slows its sales pace and increases spending on land. [ID:nL4N0FV4HY]

The company said on Thursday it spent $918 million in land and development in the first nine months of the year and has set aside another $1.6 billion for 2014.

Lennar Corp (LEN.N) and Toll Brothers Inc (TOL.N) have the strongest land bank among large U.S. homebuilders since they bought cheap land through the economic downturn of 2008.

PulteGroup felt the pinch from slowing demand due to higher home prices, a rapid rise in mortgage rates, and political and economic uncertainty, Chief Executive Richard Dugas Jr said.

While the company was able to raise its average selling price by 11 percent, orders - a key indicator for builders, who do not book revenue until they finish a house — fell 17 percent to 3,781 homes in the third quarter. [ID:nPn3242Ln]

Net profit rose to $2.28 billion, or $5.87 per share, from $116.6 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

The results include the reversal of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance of $2.1 billion, or $5.42 per share.

Excluding this reversal, PulteGroup earned 45 cents per share in the quarter ended September 30.

Home sale revenue rose 21 percent to $1.49 billion.

PulteGroup shares closed at $16.68 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

They have lost 27 percent of their value since interest rates started to rise in May, while the Dow Jones US Home Construction index .DJUSHB has lost 18 percent.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.