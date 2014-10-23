FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Higher home prices boost PulteGroup's quarterly revenue
October 23, 2014

Higher home prices boost PulteGroup's quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N), the No. 3 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 4 percent rise in its quarterly revenue from home sales as the company raised prices for the twelfth straight quarter.

The company’s average selling price rose 8 percent to $334,000 in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

PulteGroup has boosted revenue by charging more for homes even as it slows the rate at which it builds homes - a step it was forced to take due to a shortage of developed land.

The company reported a 4 percent fall in homes handed over to customers. PulteGroup said it received orders for 3,779 homes in the quarter, nearly unchanged from a year earlier.

The company also said its board approved a plan to raise its share buyback program by $750 million.

“Our view of the U.S. housing market remains positive, as continued improvements in both the economy and employment provide ongoing support to an industry that continues to benefit from low inventory, low mortgage rates and favorable demographic trends,” Chief Executive Richard Dugas said in a statement.

Home sales revenue, which excludes land sale and financial services revenue, rose to $1.55 billion from $1.49 billion.

Total revenue rose 0.8 percent to $1.59 billion.

However, net income plunged about 94 percent to $140.5 million, or 37 cents per share, as the company had a $2.1 billion tax benefit in the year-earlier quarter.

PulteGroup said it had $85 million of share buyback remaining from a previous program at the end of the third quarter.

The company’s shares closed at $19.18 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Up to Wednesday’s close, the stock had risen about 15 percent in the past 12 months, while the Dow Jones U.S. homebuilding index .DJUSHB had gained about 12 percent.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
