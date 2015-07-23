Homebuilder Pulte's profit doubles as costs fall

(Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N), the third-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled as costs nearly halved.

The company said home sales fell across the United States, except the North, led by a 15 percent decline in Texas, its fourth biggest market in terms of revenue.

Growth in Pulte’s average selling price fell sharply to 1.2 percent in the second quarter ended June 30, from 12 percent a year earlier. This is the company’s slowest growth in average selling prices in over three years.

Average selling price grew 2 percent in the first quarter.

Orders fell 13 percent in Texas but overall orders were up 7 percent to 5,118 homes in the latest quarter.

Larger rival Lennar Corp (LEN.N) reported a 9 percent fall in orders in Houston in the second quarter, hurt by severe rainfall that delayed construction.

Pulte’s selling, general and administrative expenses, the largest chunk of its costs, declined 43.4 percent in the second quarter.

The company’s net income rose to $103.3 million, or 28 cents per share, from $41.9 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter includes a pre-tax benefit of $27 million, or 5 cents per share, from a legal settlement.

Total revenue fell to $1.28 billion from $1.29 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 26 cents on revenue of $1.37 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Up to Wednesday’s close of $20.16 on the New York Stock Exchange, the stock had fallen 6 percent this year, while the Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction index .DJUSHB gained 10.5 percent.