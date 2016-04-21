FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PulteGroup's profit surges 51.5 percent
April 21, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

PulteGroup's profit surges 51.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N), the No.3 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 51.5 percent jump in quarterly profit as it sold more homes at higher prices.

The company’s net income rose to $83.3 million, or 24 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $55 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 26.4 percent to $1.43 billion.

PulteGroup said the average selling price rose 9.3 percent to $353,000, while new orders rose 10 percent to 5,652 homes.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

