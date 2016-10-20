Textron quarterly profit rises on tax benefit
Textron Inc , the maker of Cessna aircraft and Bell helicopters, reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, partly due to a tax benefit.
PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N), the No.3 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 19.2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as rising incomes, low unemployment and attractive mortgage rates encouraged more Americans to buy homes.
Pulte, which mainly sells single-family homes, said its average price rose to $374,000 from $336,000 a year earlier, while the number of homes sold increased to 5,037 from 4,356.
Orders, a key metric of future revenue for homebuilders, rose 16.7 percent to 4,775 homes in the quarter ended Sept. 30.
"Housing demand remains on a sustained path of recovery fueled by ongoing job creation," Chief Executive Ryan Marshall said in a statement.
Pulte, which also sells townhouses, condominiums and duplexes, named Marshall CEO in September after Richard Dugas stepped down, bowing to pressure from founder William Pulte.
William Pulte said in a letter to shareholders in July that the company had a lot of ground to cover, mainly on cost controls and home sales.
Net income rose to $128.5 million, or 37 cents per share, for the third quarter from $107.8 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
This included a charge of 6 cents per share related to restructuring and shareholder activities, the company said.
Revenue rose to $1.94 billion from $1.51 billion.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 43 cents per share and revenue of $1.95 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Up to Wednesday's close, the Atlanta, Georgia-based company's shares had risen 11.6 percent this year.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
ZURICH Roche on Thursday confirmed its full-year 2016 outlook on the strength of robust sales of cancer drugs including Tecentriq, the new immunotherapy that the Swiss company is banking on to counter patent expirations of its older medicines.
PARIS Pernod Ricard beat quarterly sales forecasts on Thursday as demand for its high-margin Martell cognac improved in China and sales of its Jameson Irish whiskey continued to surge in the United States, its top market.