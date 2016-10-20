A construction worker erects scaffolding at a new apartment complex under construction in Silver Spring, Maryland January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N), the No.3 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 19.2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as rising incomes, low unemployment and attractive mortgage rates encouraged more Americans to buy homes.

Pulte, which mainly sells single-family homes, said its average price rose to $374,000 from $336,000 a year earlier, while the number of homes sold increased to 5,037 from 4,356.

Orders, a key metric of future revenue for homebuilders, rose 16.7 percent to 4,775 homes in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

"Housing demand remains on a sustained path of recovery fueled by ongoing job creation," Chief Executive Ryan Marshall said in a statement.

Pulte, which also sells townhouses, condominiums and duplexes, named Marshall CEO in September after Richard Dugas stepped down, bowing to pressure from founder William Pulte.

William Pulte said in a letter to shareholders in July that the company had a lot of ground to cover, mainly on cost controls and home sales.

Net income rose to $128.5 million, or 37 cents per share, for the third quarter from $107.8 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

This included a charge of 6 cents per share related to restructuring and shareholder activities, the company said.

Revenue rose to $1.94 billion from $1.51 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 43 cents per share and revenue of $1.95 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Up to Wednesday's close, the Atlanta, Georgia-based company's shares had risen 11.6 percent this year.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)