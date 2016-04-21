FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PulteGroup's profit surges 51.5 percent
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 21, 2016 / 10:46 AM / in a year

PulteGroup's profit surges 51.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N), the No.3 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 51.5 percent jump in quarterly profit as it sold more homes at higher prices.

The company’s net income rose to $83.3 million, or 24 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $55 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 26.4 percent to $1.43 billion.

PulteGroup said the average selling price rose 9.3 percent to $353,000, while new orders rose 10 percent to 5,652 homes.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.