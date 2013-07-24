FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puma CFO sees challenging second half of 2013
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 24, 2013 / 8:21 AM / 4 years ago

Puma CFO sees challenging second half of 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo of Puma shoes as decoration in the entrance hall of German sports goods firm Puma before the annual shareholders' meeting in Herzogenaurach April 20, 2010. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/Files

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German sports apparel company Puma (PUMG.DE) expects the second half to remain challenging and the pressure to offer lower prices for its shoes, t-shirts and sports gear to continue, its finance chief said on Wednesday.

“I think we have the worst behind us, but if we look at the economic environment and what we’re getting from the markets, then we see that the second half will be quite challenging,” Chief Financial Officer Michael Laemmermann told reporters after the group reported a bigger than expected drop in profit.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.