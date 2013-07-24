Puma CFO sees challenging second half of 2013

File photo of Puma shoes as decoration in the entrance hall of German sports goods firm Puma before the annual shareholders' meeting in Herzogenaurach April 20, 2010. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/Files

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German sports apparel company Puma (PUMG.DE) expects the second half to remain challenging and the pressure to offer lower prices for its shoes, t-shirts and sports gear to continue, its finance chief said on Wednesday.

“I think we have the worst behind us, but if we look at the economic environment and what we’re getting from the markets, then we see that the second half will be quite challenging,” Chief Financial Officer Michael Laemmermann told reporters after the group reported a bigger than expected drop in profit.