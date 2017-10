FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German sporting goods maker Puma (PUMG.DE) is expected to report its first-quarter net profit fell 0.1 percent to 77.6 million euros ($102 million), the average of four estimates in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.

Estimates for the results, which are due for release on Wednesday, April 25, were collected between April 2 and 19.

Following is a summary of expectations (figures are in million euros except EPS and dividend in euros):