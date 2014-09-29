Puma Biotechnology cancer drug shows positive mid-stage results

(Reuters) - Puma Biotechnology Inc said its experimental lung cancer drug was safe to be administered with an already approved treatment for the disease in a mid-stage study.

The time where a patient’s disease did not progress increased to four months when given a combination of Puma’s PB272 and temsirolimus, compared to about three months when given only PB272, according to data from the study.

All the patients in the study were given a high dose of the drug loperamide to prevent diarrhea related to PB272.

There were no severe diarrhea events seen in the trial, the company said.