a year ago
Puma Energy lifts first-half profit 13 percent on record sales
August 26, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Puma Energy lifts first-half profit 13 percent on record sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Integrated midstream and downstream oil group Puma Energy, owned by Swiss trader Trafigura [TRAFG.UL] and Angolan state oil company Sonangol, on Friday posted first-half gross profit up 13 percent year on year on record sales volumes.

Puma Energy, which has been considering a potential public listing, said sales volumes were up 21 percent, helping it to gross profit off $816 million, against $722 million in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 19 percent to $391 million. Trafigura owns 49 percent of Puma Energy, Sonangol has a 30 percent stake and the remainder of the shares are held by private Angolan firm Cochan.

Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
