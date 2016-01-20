FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
It's Fluff vs Ruff in annual Puppy Bowl
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
January 21, 2016 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

It's Fluff vs Ruff in annual Puppy Bowl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK - Dozens of dogs got ready for action for the latest production of the Puppy Bowl, which aims to raise awareness about pet adoption.

The annual show, which sees teams Fluff and Ruff compete, offers an alternative for those who are not fans of the Super Bowl, which airs on Feb. 7. The latest production, the 12th, was filmed in October and features other animals too.

“We have a few new participants. (Referee) Dan has a sidekick this year, another being in stripes, a little skunk who is going to be helping out with some of the calls,” executive producer Melinda Toporoff said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.