It's Fluff vs Ruff in annual Puppy Bowl

NEW YORK - Dozens of dogs got ready for action for the latest production of the Puppy Bowl, which aims to raise awareness about pet adoption.

The annual show, which sees teams Fluff and Ruff compete, offers an alternative for those who are not fans of the Super Bowl, which airs on Feb. 7. The latest production, the 12th, was filmed in October and features other animals too.

“We have a few new participants. (Referee) Dan has a sidekick this year, another being in stripes, a little skunk who is going to be helping out with some of the calls,” executive producer Melinda Toporoff said.