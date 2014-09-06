FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin, Ukraine's Poroshenko agree ceasefire holding, more work needed
#World News
September 6, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

Putin, Ukraine's Poroshenko agree ceasefire holding, more work needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko agreed on Saturday in a telephone call that a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine was generally holding but said further steps were needed to make it more durable.

The ceasefire between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists took effect on Friday evening, part of a wider peace plan aimed at ending five months of fighting in eastern Ukraine.

“(The two leaders) also stressed the need for the maximum involvement of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in monitoring the situation ... and for cooperation in providing Ukrainian and international humanitarian help,” Poroshenko’s office said in a statement.

Reporting by Gareth Jones

