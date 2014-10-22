Putnam's Salm stays with successful bet on mortgages

BOSTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumers are a better bet than their government, says Putnam Investments’ Michael Salm.

As co-head of the Boston asset manager’s bond unit, Salm has kept portfolios like its $1.7 billion Putnam Income Fund heavily invested in mortgage-backed securities and light on U.S. Treasuries, a successful bet he does not expect to change soon.

“The household balance sheet to me is still very good,” Salm said in a recent interview.

That makes defaults less likely, and in practice, reduces the risk the bonds carry.

“We still think the risk premium there is outstanding,” Salm said of the high share of mortgage-backed securities the fund holds.

Putnam Income Fund returned 5.86 percent for the 12 months ended Oct. 21, compared with 5.06 percent for the Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, beating 81 percent of its peers, according to Morningstar.

Salm had 42 percent of the fund’s assets in mortgage-backed securities, compared with 19 percent for peer funds on average, according to Thomson Reuters’ Lipper unit.

Other Putnam funds that Salm helps run as the company’s co-head of fixed income, including Putnam U.S. Government Income Trust and Putnam Diversified Income Trust, also hold a relatively high percentage of mortgage securities.

Mortgage bonds carry higher yields than U.S. Treasuries, reflecting their higher risk and greater chance of default. But Salm credits his team of a dozen researchers with helping pick out bonds with the best terms across dozens of local real estate markets.

Salm’s approach has its own risks, such as if U.S. economic growth tapers off and leaves consumers with less money.

So far, however, economic trends have reinforced his position.

Data from the Federal Reserve shows U.S. households’ total financial obligations stood at 15.25 percent of disposable personal income at the end of June, down from a peak of 18 percent at the end of 2007, before the worst of the financial crisis.

The figure was also around 15 percent in the early 1980s, and Salm said it now shows U.S. consumers are ready to spend once again.

Since the financial crisis, mortgage lenders also have tightened lending standards, making it harder for borrowers to take advantage of lower interest rates. Salm said the slower rate of refinancing has supported the value of some bonds he holds whose value assumes a certain stream of income.

Salm’s fund holds securities with a short average duration, 1.46 years, making his fund less sensitive to interest rate moves. That can hold back the fund as happened last week, when the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell near 2 percent. But it should protect Salm when interest rates surge.

Salm is also concerned that Treasuries can be too volatile compared with mortgage assets, whose future performance he said is easier to predict. By having a fund full of mortgages, he said, “I get the same returns, but my risk distribution is easier.”