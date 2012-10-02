FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PVH lifts profit view on Hilfiger, Calvin Klein strength
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 2, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

PVH lifts profit view on Hilfiger, Calvin Klein strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - PVH Corp (PVH.N) raised its full-year profit forecast ahead of its meeting with Wall Street analysts on Tuesday, citing strength in its Tommy Hilfiger business in North America as well as its Calvin Klein line of clothing.

The clothing maker and retailer’s shares rose 3.3 percent to $95.99 in premarket trading.

PVH said it now expects earnings excluding costs such as expenses related to integrating the Tommy Hilfiger brand to be between $6.32 per share and $6.37 per share this fiscal year, up from a prior range of $6.25 to $6.32. That compares with the $6.30 per share Wall Street analysts were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, which ends at the end of October, PVH said it expects to make $2.28 per share to $2.30 per share, above the $2.25 analysts were expecting.

PVH, whose other brands include Van Heusen, Izod and Arrow, will hold its analyst day later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.