PVH lifts profit view on Hilfiger, Calvin Klein strength

(Reuters) - PVH Corp (PVH.N) raised its full-year profit forecast ahead of its meeting with Wall Street analysts on Tuesday, citing strength in its Tommy Hilfiger business in North America as well as its Calvin Klein line of clothing.

The clothing maker and retailer’s shares rose 3.3 percent to $95.99 in premarket trading.

PVH said it now expects earnings excluding costs such as expenses related to integrating the Tommy Hilfiger brand to be between $6.32 per share and $6.37 per share this fiscal year, up from a prior range of $6.25 to $6.32. That compares with the $6.30 per share Wall Street analysts were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, which ends at the end of October, PVH said it expects to make $2.28 per share to $2.30 per share, above the $2.25 analysts were expecting.

PVH, whose other brands include Van Heusen, Izod and Arrow, will hold its analyst day later on Tuesday.