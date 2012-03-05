FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Calvin Klein buying back European licenses
March 5, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 6 years ago

Calvin Klein buying back European licenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Models present creations from the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - PVH Corp’s (PVH.N) Calvin Klein unit is reacquiring licenses held by Warnaco Group Inc WRC.N so it can further build up the brand in Europe starting in 2013.

PVH, which also owns the Tommy Hilfiger brand, said in a statement on Monday that its European infrastructure would help develop the Calvin Klein brand there, and that ck Calvin Klein’s European business could reach sales of $500 million within five to seven years.

The licenses held by Warnaco cover the distribution and sale of ck Calvin Klein clothing and accessories in Europe as well as the operation of retail stores there.

Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

