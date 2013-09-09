FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PVH gives weak outlook, says still cautious; shares slip
#Global Markets
September 9, 2013 / 9:45 PM / 4 years ago

PVH gives weak outlook, says still cautious; shares slip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - PVH Corp (PVH.N), which makes Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger clothes, gave a sales and profit forecast for the third quarter that missed Wall Street expectations and characterized the global environment as “challenging”.

Shares fell 3.7 percent to $127.25 in after-hours trading.

For the third quarter, PVH projected adjusted earnings of about $2.20 a share and revenue of $2.2 billion, while analysts expected a profit of $2.28 a share on revenue of $2.23 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

PVH said it “remains cautious” about the remainder of the fiscal year. Last month, many retailers, from Saks Inc SKS.N to Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) reported disappointing sales for the second quarter as shoppers pulled back on spending.

In the second-quarter, PVH revenue rose 47 percent to $1.97 billion, led by strong sales of Tommy Hilfiger clothes worldwide, which mitigated slow Calvin Klein sales in Southern Europe. In February, PVH bought Warnaco, which added $507 million to the sales.

For the quarter, which ended August 4, PVH reported a net loss of $16 million, or 20 cents per share, compared to a profit of $89.9 million, or $1.22 a share a year earlier.

Excluding expenses related to the Warnaco deal, PVH earned $1.39 a share.

Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
