PVH Corp to buy Warnaco Group for $2.9 billion
October 31, 2012 / 8:40 AM / in 5 years

PVH Corp to buy Warnaco Group for $2.9 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A model presents a creation at the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

(Reuters) - PVH Corp (PVH.N), which owns and markets Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, said it has agreed to buy clothing company The Warnaco Group Inc WRC.N for about $2.9 billion in cash and stock.

PVH is offering Warnaco shareholders $51.75 in cash and 0.1822 of a share of PVH common stock for each Warnaco share.

Based on PVH’s last closing stock price, the per share value of the deal is $68.43, a 34 percent premium over the last closing price of Warnaco common stock.

PVH said it has commitments for $4.33 billion in financing from Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch and Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
