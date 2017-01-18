FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 7 months ago

PE firm Warburg buys $121 million stake in Indian cinema operator PVR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A security guard stands in the lobby of a PVR Multiplex in Mumbai November 10, 2013.Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Affiliates of private equity firm Warburg Pincus have bought a 14 percent stake in India's largest multiplex chain PVR Ltd (PVRL.NS) for 8.2 billion rupees ($120.5 million), PVR said on Wednesday.

Warburg bought the stake from affiliates of private equity firm Multiples Alternate Asset Management and PVR's founders, India's biggest cinema chain operator said in a statement.

Multiples Alternate Asset will continue to hold a 14 percent stake in PVR, while PVR's founders will remain the biggest shareholders with a more than 20 percent stake, it said.

Shares of PVR, which currently operates 562 screens across 48 cities, closed at a record high after earlier rising as much as 7.7 percent, in a broader Mumbai market .NSEI that gained 0.2 percent.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

