a year ago
PwC makes three new appointments
July 26, 2016 / 12:06 AM / a year ago

PwC makes three new appointments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of PricewaterhouseCoopers is seen in front of the local offices building of the company in Luxembourg, April 26, 2016.Vincent Kessler

(Reuters) - Audit and advisory firm PwC named Joe Atkinson technology, infocomm, entertainment & media advisory leader and Paige Hayes its entertainment, media & communications advisory leader.

Atkinson, who has also served as a member of the PwC board of partners, is based in Philadelphia.

Hayes, who succeeds Atkinson, is also PwC's west region advisory leader and is based in Los Angeles.

PwC also appointed Emmanuelle Rivet as its technology practice cross-industry leader, a new role for the firm. Rivet will be based in San Francisco.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
