Kuwait's Agility has 'sizeable' financing requirements: CEO

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait's Agility , one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has "sizeable" financing requirements as it aims to reach a core profit (EBITDA) target of $800 million by 2020, its chief executive said.

"To get to that plan [target] requires massive investment in infrastructure and other projects, all of which requires financing," Tarek Sultan told reporters. "There are sizable financing requirements [for Agility] going forward."

The firm's EBITDA reached 115.2 million dinars ($379.7 million) in 2016.

The dual Kuwait and Dubai-listed Agility said earlier on Wednesday said it would soon be able to bid again for new United States government work after settling a criminal case involving food-supply contracts to the U.S. military between 2003 to 2010.

The company, which is present in over 100 countries, expects profit and revenue in its logistics business to grow faster in 2017 than it did in the previous year, Agility President and Chief Executive of Global Integrated Logistics Essa al-Saleh told Reuters in January.