FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qantas says no interest in Japan Airlines equity stake
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 8, 2012 / 4:15 AM / 5 years ago

Qantas says no interest in Japan Airlines equity stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Qantas Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce gives a speech at the American Chamber of Commerce luncheon in central Sydney August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Qantas Airways (QAN.AX) has no interest in taking an equity stake in Japan Airlines, Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce told a business luncheon on Wednesday.

Japan Airlines has been sounding out trading houses and other business partners as potential investors ahead of its roughly $8 billion initial public offering slated for next month, sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters.

In June, Qantas warned of its first annual net loss since it was privatized in 1995, blaming deep losses at its international operations, weak travel demand and soaring fuel costs, sending its shares to a record low.

Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.