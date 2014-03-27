FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France says Qatar agrees 2 billion euros helicopter order
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 27, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

France says Qatar agrees 2 billion euros helicopter order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday Qatar had agreed to buy 22 NH90 military helicopters from a unit of European aerospace group Airbus (AIR.PA) worth 2 billion euros ($2.76 billion) and two Airbus-made refueling tankers.

NHIndustries is 62.5 percent owned by Airbus (AIR.PA) helicopter unit Eurocopter, 32 percent owned by Italian defense group Finmeccanica’s SIFI.MI AgustaWestland unit and 5.5 percent owned by Stork Fokker.

Qatar, the world’s top liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter announced deals earlier in Thursday with 20 companies, including firms from the United States which were awarded contracts worth 27.5 billion Qatar riyal ($7.55 billion), said a spokeswoman for a Doha defense conference where the announcements were made. ($1 = 0.7254 Euros)

Reporting Marine Pennetier; writing by John Irish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.