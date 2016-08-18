FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Airways plane makes emergency landing in Istanbul after possible bird strike
#World News
August 18, 2016 / 11:34 AM / a year ago

Qatar Airways plane makes emergency landing in Istanbul after possible bird strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL/DOHA (Reuters) - A Qatar Airways aircraft made an emergency landing at Istanbul's Ataturk airport on Thursday because of a suspected bird strike shortly after take off, according to a spokeswoman for the airline.

The Airbus 330 bound for Doha landed safely and passengers disembarked as normal, the Gulf airline said in a statement.

The spokeswoman could not confirm a report by broadcaster CNN Turk that one of the plane's engines caught fire.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Ayla Jean Yackley and Tuvan Gumrukcu in Istanbul and Tom Finn in Doha; Writing by David Dolan; editing by John Stonestreet

