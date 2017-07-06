Liberty Interactive to buy rest of HSN
Liberty Interactive Corp said it agreed to buy 62 percent of HSN Inc that it did not already own in a deal that values the TV shopping network at $2.1 billion.
DUBLIN Qatar Airways will not cancel its remaining Airbus (AIR.PA) A350 order over delays with the delivery of the long-haul jets, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"We are asking Airbus to deliver it faster," CEO Akbar al-Baker said at a Dublin news conference. "The delay is from Airbus."
Qatar Airways has previously said delivery delays by Airbus had forced to it push back expansion plans.
The Doha-based airline also recently ordered two Boeing (BA.N) 747-8 freighters, al-Baker said.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries in Dublin, writing by Alexander Cornwell in Dubai; editing by Jason Neely)
Liberty Interactive Corp said it agreed to buy 62 percent of HSN Inc that it did not already own in a deal that values the TV shopping network at $2.1 billion.
TOKYO Konica Minolta Inc said it was purchasing U.S. diagnostics company Ambry Genetics in a deal valued at up to $1 billion - an acquisition that marks a strategic shift for the Japanese firm's healthcare business as it seeks a leading position in precision medicine.