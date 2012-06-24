FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Airways to place no orders at Farnborough: CEO
June 24, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

Qatar Airways to place no orders at Farnborough: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Qatar Airways flight takes off from Tripoli International Airport June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar Airways will not place any orders at the UK’s Farnborough Air Show next month, the airline’s chief executive said on Sunday.

“We have too many airplanes now. There will be no more orders,” Chief Executive Akbar al Baker told reporters on the sidelines of an event in the Qatari capital, declining to specify a timeframe for when new orders might be made.

The airline will convert up to 20 of its Airbus EAD.PA A330 passenger jets into freighters, with an announcement likely to be made at Farnborough, Baker said in May. Baker had previously threatened to buy converted Boeing (BA.N) 767 aircraft because of a gap in Airbus’s cargo strategy.

Qatar Airways, half-owned by sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority, bought a 35 percent stake in freight carrier Cargolux Airlines International CLUX.UL last year.

Reporting By Regan Doherty; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
