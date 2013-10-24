Qatar Airways "not interested" in Boeing 777X

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is not interested in ordering Boeing’s proposed new 777X wide-body jet, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Asked whether the Gulf carrier was looking at ordering a proposed revamped version of Boeing’s 777 mini-jumbo, Akbar Al Baker said “we are not interested in buying”.

Qatar Airways is among several major carriers being courted by Boeing (BA.N) as it finalizes plans for a larger version of its profitable 777 wide-body jet, which is expected to be launched at next month’s Dubai Airshow.

Baker was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Qatar’s capital Doha.

(The story changes day to Thursday in first paragraph.)