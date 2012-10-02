Qatar Airways CEO backs BAE, EADS merger; eyes Bombardier jets

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar Airways backs the proposed $45 billion merger of EADS EAD.PA and BAE Systems (BAES.L), the Gulf carrier’s chief executive said on Tuesday, arguing a combined entity would make better products.

Airbus parent EADS and BAE Systems are battling to save their tie-up, which would create a European aerospace and defense giant, amid competing government interests.

“It will make them strong,” Akbar Al-Baker said. “They’re coming back together because staying apart was not in their best interest. They can provide better products and customer service together.”