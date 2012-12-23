Qatar lifts 2013 economic growth, inflation outlook

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar on Sunday lifted its forecasts for economic growth and inflation next year, saying a decline in oil and gas output was now expected to be less than originally thought.

Gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, is now forecast to expand 4.8 percent in 2013, instead of the 4.5 percent which authorities predicted in June this year, the General Secretariat for Development Planning said. GDP is estimated to grow 6.3 percent in 2012.

Consumer price inflation is now projected to rise to 3.5 percent in 2013 from 2.0 percent this year, the secretariat said in a statement. In June, it had predicted 2013 inflation of only 2.5 percent.