5 months ago
March 14, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 5 months ago

Qatar exchange says IPO requires decision by shareholder: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The chief executive of Qatar Stock Exchange said on Tuesday any initial public offering of its own shares would require a shareholder decision.

"There are no discussions taking place about an IPO between the exchange and its shareholder currently," Rashid Ali al-Mansoori told reporters.

The exchange is owned by Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the country's sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority. In 2013, Qatar Holding bought out NYSE Euronext's 12 percent stake.

Dubai Financial Market DFM.DU is currently the only listed Gulf stock exchange. Its shares are listed in Dubai.

"We are waiting for a shareholder decision," Mansoori said, adding that an IPO "is a strategic decision and there is no pressure".

Mansoori also said his exchange planned to list a family-owned business in the retail sector this April, but he did not name the company.

(Story corrects headline and lead after company clarifies CEO comments on IPO.)

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Andrew Torchia

