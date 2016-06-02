FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Qatar says 11 killed in fire at labor camp
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 2, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

Qatar says 11 killed in fire at labor camp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - A fire which broke out at a labor camp in Qatar late on Wednesday has killed 11 people and injured 12, the interior ministry said.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze from spreading to adjacent areas. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Workers living in the accommodation were hired by the Slawa Tourism Project, the ministry said.

Wednesday's fire appeared to be the deadliest since a fire at a mall in 2012 killed at least 19 foreign nationals, including 13 children.

Qatar, an energy exporter which has the highest income per capita in the world, has been criticized by rights groups for labor abuses as it prepares to host the 2022 World Cup.

Reporting By Tom Finn, Writing By Maha El Dahan, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.