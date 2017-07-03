Kurdish militants kill security forces, workers in southeast - officials
DIYARBAKIR Kurdish militants killed a soldier, village guard and three workers in attacks in three separate provinces in southeastern Turkey on Monday, officials said.
DUBAI Qatar's foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, arrived in Kuwait on Monday to deliver a response to the demands of Arab states which have cut ties with it, Al Jazeera TV channel said.
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates agreed to extend by 48 hours Sunday's deadline for Doha to comply with a list of 13 demands, including closing Al Jazeera and ejecting Turkish troops based there.
The states cut diplomatic and commercial ties with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of supporting terrorism, meddling in their internal affairs and having links to regional adversary Iran, all of which Qatar denies. Kuwait is mediating in the dispute.
WASHINGTON A U.S. warship sailed near a disputed island in the South China Sea claimed by China, Taiwan and Vietnam on Sunday in an operation meant to challenge the competing claims of all three nations, a U.S. Defense Department official said.