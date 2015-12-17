FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least nine escape kidnappers in Iraq, cross into Kuwait: police, media
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 17, 2015 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

At least nine escape kidnappers in Iraq, cross into Kuwait: police, media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - At least nine people who were part of a hunting group kidnapped in southern Iraq managed to escape and have now crossed into Kuwait, police and media said on Thursday.

A large group of unidentified armed men abducted at least 26 Qataris from their desert hunting camp near the Saudi border in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

“Some of the hunters, at least nine, managed to escape the camp and the kidnappers failed to spot them,” Iraqi police colonel Ali Mutaiwit told Reuters on Thursday.

“Other Asian men were left in the camp by the gunmen ... The hunters and the Asians were sent by authorities to Kuwait through the Safwan border crossing,” but there was still no information on the location of the others, he added.

Al-Jazeera Arabic’s website said seven Qataris, a Saudi, a Kuwaiti and a number of “Asian nationals” had crossed into Kuwait. There was no immediate information on their condition.

Iraqi security forces have launched a search for the Qataris in the desolate expanse where a number of armed militia operate.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the abduction.

Hunters from rich Gulf states often make trips to Iraq’s southern desert at this time of year in search of rare prey.

The Houbara bustard, a large, fast bird, which lives throughout the Middle East has been hunted to the point of extinction in Qatar. The Iraqi desert is said to be one of the best remaining hunting grounds for the bird.

Reporting by Tom Finn in Doha; additional reporting by Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.