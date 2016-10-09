FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Qatar’s Katara Hospitality raising $500 million loan: sources
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 9, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

Qatar’s Katara Hospitality raising $500 million loan: sources

Davide Barbuscia and Tom Finn

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Katara Hospitality, a Qatari hotel developer, owner and operator, is raising $500 million in debt through a syndicated loan, banking sources said.

A company spokesperson said Katara does issue international loans for projects, but declined to comment further.

HSBC is the lead bank in the transaction, the sources said, with one of them noting that the loan has a five-year maturity. The deal has not been completed yet, the sources said.

Katara Hospitality, headquartered in Doha, has a portfolio of 34 properties in operation or under development, and plans to add 26 more by 2026, according to its website. Its properties are located in countries including Qatar, Egypt, Morocco, Britain, France, Germany, Singapore and Thailand.

Additional reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.