FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Qatar to sell al-Shaheen crude through JV with Total from July: document
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
May 15, 2017 / 3:47 AM / 3 months ago

Qatar to sell al-Shaheen crude through JV with Total from July: document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CEO of Qatar Petroleum Saad Sharida Al Kaabi speaks at the Qatar UK Business and Investment Forum in London, Britain March 27, 2017Neil Hall

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum [QATPE.UL] will sell al-Shaheen crude through a joint venture with Total from July, as a new concession with the French oil company begins, a tender document obtained by Reuters showed.

The joint venture, North Oil Company (NOC), will sell three cargoes of al-Shaheen in a tender to close on Tuesday, with loading on July 17-18, 23-24 and 28-29. Offers will remain valid until Thursday.

Qatar Petroleum will directly sell another cargo of the crude for July 1-2 loading.

NOC, 70 percent owned by QP and 30 percent by Total, will operate the al-Shaheen oil field from July 14 for 25 years, it said on its website.

Al-Shaheen is Qatar's largest oil field with a production of 300,000 barrels per day.

(Corrects paragraphs 2, 3 to show that joint venture will sell 3 cargoes, while Qatar Petroleum will directly sell another cargo)

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.