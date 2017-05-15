Qatar to sell al-Shaheen crude through JV with Total from July: document

CEO of Qatar Petroleum Saad Sharida Al Kaabi speaks at the Qatar UK Business and Investment Forum in London, Britain March 27, 2017

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum [QATPE.UL] will sell al-Shaheen crude through a joint venture with Total from July, as a new concession with the French oil company begins, a tender document obtained by Reuters showed.

The joint venture, North Oil Company (NOC), will sell three cargoes of al-Shaheen in a tender to close on Tuesday, with loading on July 17-18, 23-24 and 28-29. Offers will remain valid until Thursday.

Qatar Petroleum will directly sell another cargo of the crude for July 1-2 loading.

NOC, 70 percent owned by QP and 30 percent by Total, will operate the al-Shaheen oil field from July 14 for 25 years, it said on its website.

Al-Shaheen is Qatar's largest oil field with a production of 300,000 barrels per day.

(Corrects paragraphs 2, 3 to show that joint venture will sell 3 cargoes, while Qatar Petroleum will directly sell another cargo)