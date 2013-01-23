FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's QNB buys further 49.96 pct in Tunisian Qatari Bank
January 23, 2013 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

Qatar's QNB buys further 49.96 pct in Tunisian Qatari Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA has acquired an additional 49.96 percent stake of Tunisian Qatari Bank, bringing its ownership stake to 99.96 percent pending regulatory approval, the lender said on Wednesday.

QNB is acquiring the stake from the Tunisian government, adding to the 50 percent it bought in 2008, a company statement said.

The Gulf state’s largest lender, which has snapped up several banking stakes as part of a regional expansion strategy, said in December it was looking at a majority stake in a top 10 Turkish bank as a means to add value.

Reporting by Regan Doherty, Editing by David French

