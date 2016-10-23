FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Former Qatari Emir dies aged 84
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
#World News
October 23, 2016 / 8:24 PM / 10 months ago

Former Qatari Emir dies aged 84

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar's former emir, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad al-Thani died on Sunday, aged 84, Qatar's state news agency QNA reported.

He ruled Qatar from 1972 until 1995 when he was deposed in a bloodless palace coup by his son Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, the father of Qatar's current emir Sheikh Tamim.

Sheikh Hamad handed power in 2013 to Sheikh Tamim in a rare abdication by a hereditary Gulf Arab ruler to try to ensure a smooth succession.

The U.S.-allied state is small, with 2.5 million people, but is the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, a global investment powerhouse and heavy hitter in Middle East diplomacy and international media.

Qatar will observe three days of mourning for Sheikh Khalifa, QNA said.

Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

