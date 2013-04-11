FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Airways hopes its Dreamliners back in service in April
April 11, 2013 / 6:06 PM / in 4 years

Qatar Airways hopes its Dreamliners back in service in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker speaks to reporters after arriving on the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner on it's inaugural flight to Heathrow Airport, west London December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Qatar Airways Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker said he hopes that all five of the airline’s Boeing Co (BA.N) 787s will be back in service by the end of April, a date sooner than other airlines have suggested.

Baker said he was confident Boeing’s fix for the battery system that overheated on two planes in January would work. He said if it were not the right fix, the Federal Aviation Administration would not have approved testing of the fix.

On Tuesday, United Continental Holdings Inc’s (UAL.N) United Airlines said that it planned to begin flying Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner five days sooner than previously expected, a sign of confidence in the jet’s return to service after regulators grounded it in January over safety concerns.

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Writing by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

