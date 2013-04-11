Qatar Airways CEO confident that Boeing's 787 will fly soon

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker speaks to reporters after arriving on the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner on it's inaugural flight to Heathrow Airport, west London December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Thursday he was confident that Boeing’s (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner would be cleared to fly and carry passengers again soon, but he couldn’t predict when that would be.

The airline suffered a serious impact and will seek compensation from Boeing for the Dreamliner being grounded worldwide after batteries overheated on two jets in January, Al Baker said at a press conference.