FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar Airways CEO confident that Boeing's 787 will fly soon
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 11, 2013 / 5:17 PM / 4 years ago

Qatar Airways CEO confident that Boeing's 787 will fly soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker speaks to reporters after arriving on the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner on it's inaugural flight to Heathrow Airport, west London December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Thursday he was confident that Boeing’s (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner would be cleared to fly and carry passengers again soon, but he couldn’t predict when that would be.

The airline suffered a serious impact and will seek compensation from Boeing for the Dreamliner being grounded worldwide after batteries overheated on two jets in January, Al Baker said at a press conference.

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Writing by Alwyn Scott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.