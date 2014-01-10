FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
For QE cuts, Fed's Bullard not focused on December jobs
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 10, 2014 / 7:21 PM / 4 years ago

For QE cuts, Fed's Bullard not focused on December jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INDIANAPOLIS (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said he is “disinclined” to focus on December’s jobs data alone as he considers whether the U.S. central bank should continue to trim bond purchases.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told reporters he was more focused on the drop in unemployment last month to 6.7 percent, from 7.0 percent, than on the 74,000 new jobs that were created, which was well below expectations.

While he said the Fed looks likely to continue its measured cuts to the stimulative bond buying, Bullard added he would hesitate to do so if already low inflation stepped yet lower.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.