Qatar First Investment Bank invests $150 million in Kuwait Energy

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar First Investment Bank (QFIB) will invest $150 million in Kuwait Energy Co. to support the firm’s expansion, the Qatari firm said on Sunday.

The deal is structured in the form of a convertible murabaha which will be used to boost Kuwait Energy’s growth plans in the oil and gas exploration and production sector.

Unlisted QFIB acquired a $16 million stake in Kuwait Energy in June 2011, the statement said.

The Qatari investment company plans to list on the Doha stock exchange by November, its chief executive said earlier this year. Credit Suisse CSGN.VX is advising the company on the plan, sources told Reuters in April.

QFIB made a net profit of $25.8 million in 2011, up 20 per cent from 2010, according to the company’s website.