FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gene test approved for selecting Erbitux patients
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 6, 2012 / 8:16 PM / in 5 years

Gene test approved for selecting Erbitux patients

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Regulators on Friday approved Qiagen NV’s gene-testing kit to identify those colorectal cancer patients most likely to benefit from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s and Eli Lilly’s injectable drug Erbitux, Qiagen said.

The test could pave the way for more use of Erbitux, sales of which have been crimped by reluctance of some doctors to prescribe the drug until a long-awaited companion diagnostic was approved to pinpoint patients that would best respond to the medicine.

An estimated 40 percent of patients with colorectal cancer have mutated forms of a gene called K-ras which make them poor candidates for Erbitux. About 60 percent of patients have non-mutated forms of K-ras and stand a good chance of benefiting from the drug introduced in 2004 for colon cancer.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2009 approved new language in the labels of Erbitux and Amgen’s similar colon cancer drug, Vectibix, saying they won’t work for those with mutated forms of K-ras. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt and Ransdell Pierson in New York; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.