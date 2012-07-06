Gene test approved for selecting Erbitux patients

(Reuters) - Regulators on Friday approved Qiagen NV’s gene-testing kit to identify those colorectal cancer patients most likely to benefit from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s and Eli Lilly’s injectable drug Erbitux, Qiagen said.

The test could pave the way for more use of Erbitux, sales of which have been crimped by reluctance of some doctors to prescribe the drug until a long-awaited companion diagnostic was approved to pinpoint patients that would best respond to the medicine.

An estimated 40 percent of patients with colorectal cancer have mutated forms of a gene called K-ras which make them poor candidates for Erbitux. About 60 percent of patients have non-mutated forms of K-ras and stand a good chance of benefiting from the drug introduced in 2004 for colon cancer.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2009 approved new language in the labels of Erbitux and Amgen’s similar colon cancer drug, Vectibix, saying they won’t work for those with mutated forms of K-ras. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt and Ransdell Pierson in New York; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)