January 12, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 2 years ago

5.6 magnitude quake shakes northeastern Afghanistan -USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A 5.6-magnitude earthquake shook northeastern Afghanistan early on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage.

The USGS said the quake was 242.9 km deep and its epicenter was 62 km south-southeast of the town of Feyzabad. Tremors could be felt in the Afghan capital Kabul as well as Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, witnesses said.

On Dec. 25, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked northern Afghanistan and Pakistan, two months after more than 300 people were killed by a quake in the same mountainous region.

Reporting by James Mackenzie in Kabul and Asad Hashim in Islamabad; Editing by Mark Heinrich

