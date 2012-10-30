Shallow 6.3 quake off west Canada coast: USGS

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A shallow earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck off British Columbia province on Canada’s west coast, the U.S. Geological Survey said, the second powerful earthquake in the region in two days.

The quake, at a depth of about 10 km (6 miles), was centered about 245 km (150 miles) southwest of Prince Rupert, British Columbia, and struck at about 10.29 p.m. on Monday (0249 GMT Tuesday), the USGS said.

The quake was not expected to generate a tsunami, the USGS’s Alaska Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement.

A tsunami warning was issued for Hawaii after a magnitude 7.7 quake hit off the coast of British Columbia late on Saturday.

That tsunami advisory was canceled early on Sunday after smaller than anticipated waves reached the U.S. island group in the Pacific without causing any major damage.

Thousands of people in Hawaii had fled to higher ground before the warning was canceled.