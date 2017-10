(Reuters) - A moderate earthquake of 5.3 magnitude struck near the California-Mexico border 15 miles north northeast of Brawley, California, at a depth of 2.9 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Sunday.

The quake hit at 12:32 p.m. local time (1932 GMT) and was one of a series in the desert region on Sunday above magnitude 4.0, USGS said. There were no immediate reports of any damage, the San Diego County sheriff’s office said.