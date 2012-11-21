FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Magnitude 6.1 quake shakes central Chile, no damage reported
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 21, 2012 / 9:50 PM / 5 years ago

Magnitude 6.1 quake shakes central Chile, no damage reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - A strong earthquake shook buildings in the Chilean capital of Santiago on Wednesday but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, and the country’s massive copper mines were not affected.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the 6.1 magnitude quake struck 106 km (66 miles) south-southwest of the port city of Valparaiso. The USGS initially reported the quake as a magnitude 5.9.

“There are no reports of injuries or of any disruption to basic services or infrastructure,” Chile’s state emergency office said.

The navy said there was no risk that the quake would cause a tsunami on the Andean nation’s coastline.

A spokesman for state miner Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, said the company’s mines were operating normally.

Chile was battered in February 2010 by a massive 8.8 magnitude quake and ensuing tsunami, which caused billions of dollars in damage and killed hundreds of people.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Moises Avila; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.