Shallow quake of 6.4 magnitude strikes off Chile, no damage

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - A shallow earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude struck off Chile on Friday. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The quake was 10 km (6 miles) deep and centered 90 km northwest of Concepcion, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Chile’s Navy said the quake did not meet the conditions to create a tsunami off the country’s coastline.

There are no reports of damage to people, or basic services or infrastructure due to the quake, Chile’s Onemi emergency office said.