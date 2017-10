LONDON (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.7 quake struck in the Indian Ocean east-northeast of Christmas Island on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 6.9 miles at a distance of 108 miles east-northeast of the Australian territory at 1647 GMT (12.47 p.m. ET), the USGS said.

There was no immediate report of a tsunami warning from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.