(Reuters) - A strong 6.9 magnitude earthquake rocked southwestern Colombia on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, centered 6 miles southwest of Pasto, was 80.5 miles deep and was felt as far away as Quito, Ecuador.

USGS originally reported the quake, which struck at 1416 GMT, as a 7.0 magnitude.

