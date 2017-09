WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a strong earthquake of 6.7 magnitude occurred in the Pacific Ocean about 59 miles west southwest of Mutis, Colombia.

The quake hit at 10:43 a.m. local time (11:43 a.m. EDT/1543 GMT) at a depth of 6.2 miles, USGS said. There were no immediate reports of damage, and the Alaska Tsunami Warning Center, which covers this region of the Pacific, said no tsunami warning was issued.