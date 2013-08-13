FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No damage reported after quake off Colombia coast
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 13, 2013 / 5:38 PM / 4 years ago

No damage reported after quake off Colombia coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - A strong offshore earthquake of magnitude 6.5 shook several towns in western Colombia on Tuesday, but no damage or injuries were reported, the country’s Geological Service said. No tsunami warning was issued.

The quake struck at 10:43 a.m. local time (11:43 a.m. EDT/1543 GMT) at a depth of 21 km (13 miles) and nearly 100 km west of Colombia’s Pacific coast.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the intensity of the quake at a higher magnitude of 6.7 and said it happened at a shallower depth of 10 km (six miles).

Residents in several towns in the southwest and in central Colombia said the quake caused strong shaking, the head of the seismic detection network at Colombia’s geological service, Jaime Raisgosa, told Reuters.

The Alaska Tsunami Warning Center, which covers this region of the Pacific, said no tsunami warning was issued.

Reporting by Jackie Frank and Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Peter Murphy and Jackie Frank; Editing by Philip Barbara and David Brunnstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.